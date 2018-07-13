Fire rips through roof of commercial building in Northridge

A fire tore through the roof of a commercial building in Northridge Thursday night.Firefighters responded to reports of a pallet fire at a single-story building in the 19000 block of West Londelius Street near Tampa Avenue around 10 p.m.When crews arrived, smoke was billowing through the building and crews were on the roof trying to control the flames.But by 10:30 p.m., the fire tore through the roof of the building, sending plumes of smoke and large flames into the air.About 102 firefighters were on scene. Three businesses inside the building, including a furniture warehouse and printing business, were damaged or destroyed in the fire.Two employees were reportedly inside the building where the fire started, but were able to exit safely and without any injuries.The fire threatened nearby buildings in the neighborhood.It was knocked down around 11:30 p.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.