Fire rips through South LA pallet yard, knocking out power to neighborhood

On a day with dangerous Santa Ana winds, South Los Angeles residents watched with worry as flames ripped through a commercial pallet yard.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fire ripped through a large pallet yard in South Los Angeles Wednesday night, threatening other nearby properties and disrupting power in the neighborhood.The fire sent large flames shooting into the air. A massive firefighting response mobilized to battle the flames amid continuing dangerous red-flag conditions.The flames took out power lines and streets went dark in the immediate neighborhood. An estimated 1,500 customers were without power in the area.The fire was first reported burning around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Alameda and Firestone. Within two hours, firefighters had the blaze under control, with the building showing heavy smoke without visible flame.Firefighters were most concerned about the powerful Santa Ana winds carrying flames to other buildings and homes in the area."This fire weather increases the chances of the likelihood of spotting and other businesses catching fire," said Los Angeles Fire Department Inspector Sky Cornell.The winds carried some embers into the neighborhood, lighting up a palm tree next to a home. But firefighters were able to extinguish the tree fire without serious damage to homes. They were also able to prevent the main fire from spreading to other properties in the area.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.