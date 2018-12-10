Fire rips through structure in Sylmar strip mall

A fire tore through a structure located within a strip mall in Sylmar on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A fire tore through a structure located within a strip mall in Sylmar early Monday morning.

The greater-alarm fire was first reported around 3:45 a.m. in the 12700 block of N. San Fernando Road, fire officials said.

Approximately 150 firefighters were assigned to battle the blaze. Crews doused the flames to keep it from spreading to other units in the strip mall.

The blaze was so fierce, it triggered a partial roof collapse.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

San Fernando Road was shut down in both directions in the area due to the firefight.
