Fire rips through commercial structure south of downtown Los Angeles

A fire ripped through a commercial building in the Central-Alameda area south of downtown L.A. Friday morning.

A fire ripped through a commercial building in the Central-Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning.

The blaze broke out around 5:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of 41st Street. The fire was seen bursting through the roof of the structure. Fire officials reported a partial roof collapse shortly after 6 a.m., adding that power lines were causing electrical hazards.

More than 100 Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters battled the blaze. Crews were on defensive mode, trying to surround and drown the fire.

There were no reports on any injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
