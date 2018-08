A fatal crash involving a car and a power pole set off a fire that spread to a mobile home in Gardena.The crash was first reported around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of 135th Street. The driver died immediately, authorities said.The flames from the damaged power line quickly spread to the mobile home next door.No one inside the mobile home was hurt, but several animals were injured in the fire.The crash and fire were under investigation.