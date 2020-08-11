Firefighters battle blaze at large storage facility in Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fire crews were battling a blaze that broke out Tuesday morning at a storage facility in downtown Los Angeles.
The fire was reported just before 12 p.m. at a storage facility near Industrial and Mill streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The blaze, known as the Industrial Fire, escalated to a "major emergency" with 117 firefighters responding to the incident, fire officials said.
One person was rescued.
No injuries were reported.
