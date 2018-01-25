A cache of illegal firearms was discovered in a South Pasadena home - easily within reach of small children, police said.On Tuesday, South Pasadena police officers were investigating an allegation of child abuse and conducting interviews at the children's home in the 1100 block of Huntington Drive.While meeting with the children's father, 34-year-old Paul Anthony Cruz, officers found a fully-loaded semi-automatic assault-type rifle in the room of one of the children.Cruz is a convicted felon, which makes him a prohibited possessor of any firearms.A Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services social worker was on scene with police and took immediate custody of three toddler-age children and eventually also took custody of an 11-year-old boy who was not at home at the time.After a search warrant was obtained, officers discovered an additional eight firearms at the scene, some of which were illegal in California. The weapons were not registered to Cruz, police said.Investigators also found multiple high-capacity magazines and large quantities of ammunition. Authorities said all of the items were unsecured and easily accessible to the small children living inside the home.Cruz was charged with felony child endangerment, felon in possession of a weapon and criminal storage of a firearm. The child abuse allegation is now being investigated by DCFS, authorities said.