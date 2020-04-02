Fired LA County sheriff's deputy Caren Carl Mandoyan attempting to return to LASD

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fired Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Caren Carl Mandoyan is attempting to return to the department as a deputy, Eyewitness News has learned.

A court ruling had upheld his termination. Letters from the L.A. County Director of Personnel Lisa M. Garrett to Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Mandoyan state that Mandoyan applied for a position as "Deputy Sheriff, Trainee" last month and was then placed on the department's list as eligible to be hired.

Mandoyan's lawyer Greg Smith says that there is no backdoor attempt to re-enter the department - that Mandoyan won't be rehired until a judge allows it.

Mandoyan says that what he is doing is legal and legitimate.

Mandoyan was fired in 2016 for alleged domestic violence and stalking.

Villanueva rehired him days after he was sworn into office, but a judge ruled that rehiring was illegal and ordered Mandoyan to surrender his gun and badge.

Court filings by the county state that Mandoyan also sat for a "Deputy Sheriff Trainee" exam on March 12.

The lawsuit over Mandoyan has cost taxpayers more than $3 million.
