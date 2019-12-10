Fired LA County Sheriff's Department Deputy Caren Carl Mandoyan sues again

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5473550" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A legal battle between Los Angeles County government officials and Sheriff Alex Villanueva over fired deputy Caren Carl Mandoyan has already cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

Fired Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Caren Carl Mandoyan is again asking a judge to reinstate him, this time based on a new report conducted by the sheriff's department that finds Mandoyan was denied due process.Mandoyan was fired as a deputy in 2016 after a yearlong investigation into his actions. The department determined Mandoyan assaulted a female deputy he was having an affair with, tried to break into her apartment and stalked her.Mandoyan says he's innocent and was targeted because he supported a different sheriff in the 2014 election."I was never given a fair shot," Mandoyan told Eyewitness News. "It was a vendetta and I was targeted and there was evidence that was left out and I was wrongfully terminated."But Mandoyan has already been removed from the sheriff's department twice. After Mandoyan was terminated in 2016, he was a prominent volunteer on Alex Villanueva's campaign for sheriff. When Villanueva won that election, he re-hired Mandoyan as a deputy, something the L.A. County Board of Supervisors refused to accept.It sparked a rare situation in which the board is now suing the sheriff, and the judge in that case ordered Sheriff Villanueva to once again terminate Mandoyan.Skip Miller, the attorney representing the county in the case against Villanueva, called the new lawsuit and the new sheriff's report frivolous."He's had his day in court," Miller said. "This is a pure hearsay document, cooked up in the kitchen."Mandoyan says he just wants another chance to make his case."All I want is for a judge to allow the department to re-investigate the case with the new information that's been revealed to have been left out," he said.