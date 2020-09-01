August Complex fires: Firefighter dies battling Northern California wildfire, forest officials confirm

A second firefighter is receiving medical attention.

(AP PHOTO)

WILLOWS, Calif. -- A firefighter battling the August Complex in Northern California died Monday, officials said.

Few details about the death were given, but forest officials released a statement confirming the incident and giving their condolences.

"USDA Forest Service officials on the Mendocino National Forest are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a firefighter on the August Complex The incident took place on Monday, August 31, 2020," the statement said.

A second firefighter is receiving medical attention.

"More details will be made available as they are confirmed," officials said.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
firefirefighter killedwildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed in South LA encounter with deputies
California surgeon who saves children as profession also serves on front line of wildfires
Long Beach to begin payments to help neediest families with rent
Pilot landing at LAX reports 'guy in jetpack' flying near plane
Father to take home baby girl after pregnant mom killed
OC authorities warn of 'package pending' text scam
Officials to discuss reopening more LA County businesses
Show More
Michael B. Jordan breaks silence on Chadwick Boseman's death
Free flu shots offered at Riverside health provider
Military dad meets newborn son for first time at the airport
California moves to consider reparations for slavery
Disney's 'Mulan' live action adventure introduces fans to new star, Yifei Liu
More TOP STORIES News