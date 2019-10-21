Firefighter falls off burning roof, climbs up ladder to continue battling blaze in Sun Valley house fire

By ABC7.com staff
SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A firefighter that fell off a burning roof continued to battle a blaze in a Sun Valley house fire Saturday.

Video shows the firefighter losing his footing before falling.

Los Angeles city firefighters rushed to his aid but he climbed up a ladder shortly after to continue working the fire. He suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Crews scrambled to knock down the house fire that sent burning embers flying onto nearby homes amid a Red Flag Warning.

The fire happened on Troost Avenue near Cantana Avenue in the rear of a home Saturday. The gusting wind made it difficult work for fire crews.

Firefighters knocked down the flames in 20 minutes. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sun valleylos angeleslos angeles countyfirehouse firefirefighter injured
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 injured after vehicle shears fire hydrant in Canoga Park
Hot temps, wind, low humidity in store for the week in SoCal
Woman sought after deadly hit-and-run crash in North Hills
AIDS Walk LA marches to end stigma, raise awareness in its 35th year
Controlled explosions topple damaged cranes at hotel site: VIDEO
Candlelight vigil honors girl, 16, fatally stabbed in Exposition Park
Firefighter falls off roof while battling Sun Valley house fire
Show More
Chargers drop third straight game in clash against Titans, 23-20
Ford Theatre hosts free, family-friendly Dia de los Muertos event
Día De Los Muertos altar: Significance behind key component explained
Rams snap skid by beating Falcons 37-10 as Ryan hurts ankle
Shaquille O'Neal helps find home for family of paralyzed boy
More TOP STORIES News