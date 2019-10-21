Firefighter falls off burning roof, climbs up ladder to continue battling blaze in Sun Valley house fire

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A firefighter that fell off a burning roof continued to battle a blaze in a Sun Valley house fire Saturday.Video shows the firefighter losing his footing before falling.Los Angeles city firefighters rushed to his aid but he climbed up a ladder shortly after to continue working the fire. He suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.Crews scrambled to knock down the house fire that sent burning embers flying onto nearby homes amid a Red Flag Warning.The fire happened on Troost Avenue near Cantana Avenue in the rear of a home Saturday. The gusting wind made it difficult work for fire crews.Firefighters knocked down the flames in 20 minutes. The cause of the fire was under investigation.