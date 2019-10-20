Firefighter falls off roof while putting out flames in Sun Valley house fire

Fire crews scrambled to knock down a house fire in Sun Valley burning embers flying onto nearby homes amid a Red Flag Warning.
The fire happened on Troost Avenue near Cantana Avenue in the rear of a home Saturday. The gusting wind made it difficult work for fire crews.
One firefighter lost his footing and fell off the roof. Their condition was unknown.
Firefighters knocked down the flames in 20 minutes. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
