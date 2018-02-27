#DTLA; #MajorEmergencyStructureFire; 4:49 AM; 771 E PICO BL; 1-story commercial building with heavy fire. 117 #firefighters extinguished the blaze in 47min. Defensive operations. 1 #firefighter injured. Cause under invest. pic.twitter.com/gx89njxFkG — Erik Scott (@PIOErikScott) February 27, 2018

A firefighter was hospitalized in fair condition after a dramatic blaze broke out early Tuesday morning at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.The firefighter is expected to survive after suffering a facial injury, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Aerial video from AIR7 HD showed flames rising from the 30,000-square-foot building in the 700 block of Pico Boulevard after the roof collapsed shortly before 5 a.m.The inferno was extinguished in 47 minutes by 117 firefighters and did not spread to adjacent structures, the LAFD said.The cause of the incident is under investigation.