DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A firefighter was hospitalized in fair condition after a dramatic blaze broke out early Tuesday morning at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.
The firefighter is expected to survive after suffering a facial injury, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Aerial video from AIR7 HD showed flames rising from the 30,000-square-foot building in the 700 block of Pico Boulevard after the roof collapsed shortly before 5 a.m.
#DTLA; #MajorEmergencyStructureFire; 4:49 AM; 771 E PICO BL; 1-story commercial building with heavy fire. 117 #firefighters extinguished the blaze in 47min. Defensive operations. 1 #firefighter injured. Cause under invest. pic.twitter.com/gx89njxFkG— Erik Scott (@PIOErikScott) February 27, 2018
The inferno was extinguished in 47 minutes by 117 firefighters and did not spread to adjacent structures, the LAFD said.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.