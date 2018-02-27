Firefighter hospitalized after battling flames at commercial building in downtown LA

EMBED </>More Videos

A dramatic fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles, prompting a response by more than 100 firefighters. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A firefighter was hospitalized in fair condition after a dramatic blaze broke out early Tuesday morning at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.

The firefighter is expected to survive after suffering a facial injury, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Aerial video from AIR7 HD showed flames rising from the 30,000-square-foot building in the 700 block of Pico Boulevard after the roof collapsed shortly before 5 a.m.

The inferno was extinguished in 47 minutes by 117 firefighters and did not spread to adjacent structures, the LAFD said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
los angeles fire departmentfirefightersfirebuilding fireDowntown LALos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News