Firefighters battling 10-acre brush fire in Angeles National Forest near Azusa

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a brush fire that's burned at least 10 acres in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, and fire officials say it has the potential to burn 100.

The flames erupted some time before 2 p.m. Thursday along San Gabriel Canyon Road, officials said. The fire is burning uphill in a remote area with heavy brush, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported and no structures are believed to be threatened.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
