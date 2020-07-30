Firefighters battling 120-acre brush fire in Angeles National Forest near Azusa

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a brush fire that has burned 120 acres in the Angeles National Forest and is 0% contained, officials said.

The fire, dubbed the Dam Fire, erupted some time before 2 p.m. Thursday along San Gabriel Canyon Road, officials said. The flames are burning uphill in a remote area with heavy brush, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.


About 100 firefighters and two water-dropping helicopters were assisting in the fight.

No injuries have been reported and no structures are believed to be threatened.

Around 2:30 p.m., the brush fire prompted authorities to close Highway 39 north of Glendora. Drivers were advised to keep roadways clear and pull over for emergency vehicles.


DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
