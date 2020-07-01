Firefighters battle 600 acre wildfire in Angeles National Forest near Agua Dulce

AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Fire crews battled a brush fire Wednesday that grew to at least 600 acres in the Angeles National forest near Agua Dulce.The Rowher fire was being handled by the U.S. Forest Service with help from Los Angeles County fire. It was growing at a moderate rate of speed, but firefighters said it had the potential to reach up to 1,500 acres.It was burning in an area known as the Rowher Flats, about five miles northwest of Agua Dulce.No structures were threatened and no injuries or property damage have been reported.