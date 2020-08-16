Firefighters battle 75-acre blaze in Malibu Creek State Park

Video (tap to expand): Strap into the Crewmember seat as @LACoFireAirOps new Firehawk COPT22 drops water to slow an advancing wildfire thus buying time for bulldozers to complete control lines. @CountyofLA @LACoFD @LACoFDPIO @LACoFD911 @Sikorsky pic.twitter.com/n0P45qCrsl — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) August 16, 2020

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a brush fire in Malibu Creek State Park Sunday afternoon.The two-alarm blaze named the "Rockpool Fire" quickly grew to at least 75 acres, spreading in dry conditions during a region-wide heat wave. By around 4:30 p.m. firefighters said they had stopped its forward progress.The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Mullholland Highway and Las Virgenes Road in Malibu, on the eastern side of Malibu Creek State Park. It was named for the Rock Pool Trail in the area.Mullholland was closed from Las Virgenes to Kanan Dume Road.Malibu Canyon Road is closed from Mulholland to Civic Center Way. All the campsites at the state park have been evacuated and deputies are working with park staff to evacuate hikers.