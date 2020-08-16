Firefighters battle 93-acre blaze in Malibu Creek State Park

Firefighters battled a blaze named the Rockpool Fire in Malibu Creek State Park Sunday afternoon.
By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a brush fire in Malibu Creek State Park Sunday afternoon.

The two-alarm blaze named the "Rockpool Fire" quickly grew to at least 75 acres, and then expanded to 93 acres, spreading in dry conditions during a region-wide heat wave. By around 4:30 p.m. firefighters said they had stopped its forward progress.

The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Mullholland Highway and Las Virgenes Road in Malibu, on the eastern side of Malibu Creek State Park. It was named for the Rock Pool Trail in the area.



Mullholland was closed from Las Virgenes to Kanan Dume Road.

Malibu Canyon Road is closed from Mulholland to Civic Center Way. All the campsites at the state park have been evacuated and deputies are working with park staff to evacuate hikers.

EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters are battling a blaze named the Rockpool Fire in Malibu Creek State Park Sunday afternoon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
malibulos angeles countybrush firewildfire
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Ana father of 7 dies after battle with COVID-19
Blistering heat continues in SoCal this week amid Flex Alert
LAUSD launching COVID-19 testing, contact tracing program
Students shocked at shirtless teacher in online class
Man charged in attempted kidnapping of WWE star: Police
OC health official reviewing waivers for return to in-person teaching
SoCal weather: Sizzling heat wave continues Monday
Show More
State declares Flex Alert through Wednesday
Stolen-car suspect crashes after chase from Orange County to Pasadena
George Floyd: New bodycam shows crowd's horrified reaction
Man holds mom, 2 other relatives hostage after TX shooting
Man suspected of starting Ranch Fire in Azusa surrenders
More TOP STORIES News