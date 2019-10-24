High school under shelter-in-place order after brush fire breaks out in hills of Eagle Rock

EAGLE ROCK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high school was placed under a shelter-in-place order after a brush broke fire broke out in the hills above it in Eagle Rock Thursday afternoon.

The fire ignited shortly after 1 p.m. along the 1800 block of Yosemite drive and had scorched about two acres of "medium to light brush," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The flames were moving slowly uphill driven by light winds in the area.

Eagle Rock High School was under the shelter-in-place order but evacuations were not underway, according to the Los Angeles Unified School District.

No injuries or damages to structures were reported.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
eagle rocklos angeleslos angeles countybrush firefire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Old Water Fire prompts mandatory San Bernardino evacuations
Old Water Fire evacuations, school and road closures
19K SCE customers without power amid wildfire threat
SoCal Edison power outage interactive map
New locations linked to latest Measles case in LA County
Ventura County woman charged with sexually assaulting 2 teenagers
Probe expands in truck deaths, all 39 victims are from China
Show More
Santa Ana winds to intensify throughout Thursday across SoCal
Deputy-involved shooting occurs at Studio City home
Video: Man randomly pushes woman into subway car in NYC
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California explodes to 10,000 acres, forces evacuations
Jason Segel photobombs couple during engagement shoot
More TOP STORIES News