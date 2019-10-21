Firefighters battle brush fire in Hemet

The fire broke out at about 1 a.m. and was burning at a slow rate of speed near the area of Warren and Old Mine roads, according to Cal Fire Riverside.
There are no evacuation orders or injuries currently reported.
Vegetation Fire: RPT @ 12:59 p.m. Warren rd. X Old Mine rd. in the County area of Hemet. The fire is 10 acres with a slow rate of spread. No evacuations or injuries. 2 BC, 9 ENG, 3 HEMETENG, 2 WATERTENDERS, 4 CREWS #DiamondFIRE— CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) October 21, 2019
Video from the scene showed the fire burning on a hill. It was not immediately known if other structures were threatened.
