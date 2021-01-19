Firefighters battle wind-driven brush fires in Newhall, San Dimas, Sylmar

By ABC7.com staff
As strong winds buffeted the Southland on Tuesday firefighters battled several major brush fires in the region.

Around 8 p.m., a brush fire erupted in Sylmar along the 210 Freeway at Polk Street. Crews began tackling the blaze on the north side of the freeway, and additional resources were put in place to defend condos on the south side if they were to be under danger.

The blaze impacted traffic, prompting 210 lanes in the area to be shut down, but firefighters appeared to be gaining the upper hand on the fire.

By 9 p.m., firefighters reported stopping the forward progress of the blaze, with no injuries or damage to structures.

Another blaze, called the Towsley Fire, burned in the Newhall-Santa Clarita area and quickly spread to at least 50-60 acres driven by the wind.

It was burning near the 24700 block of The Old Road south of Pico Canyon Road and west of the 5 Freeway. Authorities asked the public to avoid the area.

No structures were immediately threatened. By around 5 p.m., containment was listed at 10%.

Southern California on Tuesday will be hit with the trifecta of increased winds, low relative humidity and low moisture, prompting firefighters to be on alert. Meanwhile, thousands of Southern California Edison customers are under threat of having their power shut off.



In San Dimas, firefighters responded to a blaze, named the Kellogg Fire, that quickly grew to at least 40-50 acres.

It was burning in the area of Kellogg Drive just west of the 10 Freeway. Driven by wind, it was pushing uphill and firefighters declared it a second-alarm brush fire.

Within a few hours, firefighters had reached 40% containment and residents with valid ID were being allowed back in the area.



Another fire was also reported in Canyon Country, on Whites Canyon Road near Todd Longshore Park. It was also driven by the wind and structures were threatened in the area. Firefighters reported getting it under control quickly with no damage to homes and only about 1 acre burned.
