Santa Anna third alarm commercial fire. Crews are making good progress on the fire attack. Forward progress has been stopped. pic.twitter.com/cH0MX8qmoj — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) September 25, 2019

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Wednesday morning were battling a dramatic blaze at a warehouse in Santa Ana.The blaze broke out shortly after 5 a.m. in the 1900 block of East Carnegie Avenue.No injuries were immediately reported.