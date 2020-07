A brush fire was burning in La Tuna Canyon along the 210 Freeway.

LA TUNA CANYON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a fire that burned through at least five acres of brush in La Tuna Canyon Monday afternoon.The fire was reported around 3:20 p.m. burning in medium-to-heavy brush, with winds estimated at 5-10 mph.La Tuna Canyon Road was closed to traffic but the 210 Freeway remained open, even as heavy smoke poured out above the roadway.Within an hour, firefighters had stopped the forward spread and had most of the flames under control. No injuries or structural damage were reported.