Firefighters confront red flag warning conditions amid Woolsey Fire

Firefighters battling the Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties are trying to prevent any more flare-ups as a red flag warning continues to be in effect.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters battling the Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties are trying to prevent any more flare-ups as a red flag warning continues to be in effect until Wednesday.

Moderate to strong winds along with humidity in the single digits will continue fire dangers across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The National Weather Service said winds blowing in a northeast direction will reach 40 to 60 mph through Tuesday afternoon and die down to 25 to 40 mph by night time.

Spread of fire at a rapid rate of speed remains a potential threat.

Containment of the Woolsey Fire reached 30 percent Monday as the fire consumed more than 93,000 acres. Cal Fire said an estimated 435 structures have been destroyed and 22 others were damaged.

California fires: How to help victims of Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire in greater Los Angeles

A new blaze dubbed the "Peak Fire" broke out along the 118 Freeway in the Santa Susana Pass, scorching 186 acres before firefighters got the flames under control.

Certain areas of Los Angeles County will remain under a red flag warning until 5 p.m. Wednesday, including the San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita Valley.

On Monday, an evacuation order was lifted from the San Fernando Valley's West Hills area and other areas within Los Angeles' city limits.

Red flag warnings in Malibu to the Hollywood Hills and San Gabriel Valley are expected to be lifted by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
