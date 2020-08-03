Firefighters battling 200-acre blaze as NB 5 closed in Gorman

Los Angeles County firefighters are battling a blaze that has spread to 200 acres in Gorman.
By ABC7.com staff
GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County firefighters are battling a blaze that has spread to at least 200 acres in Gorman near the 5 Freeway.

Traffic on the northbound side of the freeway was stopped and CHP officers were helping vehicles turn back in the other direction as a SigAlert was issued in Castaic. Traffic on the southbound side was moving slowly.

The fire was sending thick gray smoke into the air and over the freeway.

The blaze, named the Post Fire, was reported around 7 p.m. initially at a quarter acre in the area of Gorman Road and the northbound 5.

In dry, hot conditions, it quickly grew, with size estimates jumping from four acres to 40 to 200 in less than two hours.

Firefighters are battling a blaze that grew to at least 40 acres and forced the closure of the 5 Freeway near Gorman.



