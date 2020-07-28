Firefighters battling 200-acre Ridge Fire in Neenach

Firefighters battled a brush fire that quickly spread to 200 acres in dry brush near the community of Neenach.
NEENACH, Calif (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a brush fire that quickly spread to 200 acres in dry brush near the community of Neenach.

Several homes were threatened in the community, located to the west of Lancaster.

No injuries or property damage were immediately reported from the three-alarm blaze named the Ridge Fire.

The fire was sending up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen in the San Fernando Valley and other surrounding communities. Firefighters were using air tankers and helicopters in addition to ground crews to battle the blaze.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as details become available.
