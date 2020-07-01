Firefighters battling 200 acre wildfire near Agua Dulce

AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Fire crews are battling a brush fire in the Angeles National Forest that has grown to about 200 acres.The Rowher fire is being handled by the U.S. Forest Service with help from Los Angeles County fire. It is growing at a moderate rate of speed, but firefighters say it has the potential to reach up to 1,500 acres.It is burning in an area known as the Rowher Flats, about five miles northwest of Agua Dulce.No structures are threatened and no injuries or property damage have been reported.