Firefighters battling 300-acre Ridge Fire in Neenach

By ABC7.com staff
NEENACH, Calif (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a brush fire that quickly spread to 300 acres in dry brush near the community of Neenach.

Several homes were threatened in the community, located to the west of Lancaster.

By around 6:40 p.m. Los Angeles County firefighters reported they had stopped the forward progress of the three-alarm blaze named the Ridge Fire.

No injuries or property damage were immediately reported. About 300 firefighters were engaged in the battle.

The fire was sending up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen in the San Fernando Valley and other surrounding communities. Firefighters were using air tankers and helicopters in addition to ground crews to battle the blaze.

Highway 138 was closed in both directions near Ridge Route Road.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as details become available.
