Firefighters battling blaze threatening homes near Redlands

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a brush fire threatening some homes near Redlands Wednesday night.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department says the blaze is burning off of Live Oak Canyon Road between the 10 Freeway and San Timoteo Road.

The blaze was estimated to be between 13-15 acres by about 10:30 p.m., with the potential for it to grow to 300.

San Bernardino County Fire says the fire is in a rugged area and there are not a lot of roads to help crews get to the hillsides that are burning.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
