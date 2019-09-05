Firefighters battling brush fire in IE hillside community La Cresta

By ABC7.com staff
LA CRESTA, Calif. (KABC) -- Residential evacuations are being ordered as firefighters battle a brush fire that has spread to 250 acres over rugged hilly terrain in the La Cresta community near Murrieta.

The fire was first burning in the area of Tenaja Road and Clinton Keith Road near the edge of the Santa Ana Mountains.

Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders for all residences along The Trails Circle in La Cresta. There was also an evacuation order issued for the Santa Rosa Plateau Visitor Center at 39400 Clinton Keith Road.

Some roads were also being shut down in the area.

The leading edge of the fire was roughly a mile and a half from Murrieta.

By 8 p.m. the blaze was listed as just 5% contained.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, but some lightning strikes had recently been seen in the area amid Wednesday's very hot and humid conditions.

At least 275 firefighters were assigned to battle what was called the Tenaja Fire.

The wind was blowing west to east, creating heavy smoke over that part of Riverside County.

