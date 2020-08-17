Evacuation warning issued as firefighters battle 400-acre blaze near Lake Piru

#HolserFire; fire is approx 250 acres @VCSOVentura is assisting with voluntary evacuations in the fire area. As of now there are 26 residences being evaluated. Go to https://t.co/lZ7sT3kXmB for up to date evacs and road closures. @VCFD @CountyVentura pic.twitter.com/xWLrYEHy5a — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) August 17, 2020

PIRU, Calif. (KABC) -- An evacuation warning has been issued as firefighters battle a brush fire that has quickly spread to at least 400 acres near Lake Piru.It is believed the blaze was started by a vehicle fire that spread to nearby brush. It was initially listed at about a quarter of an acre, but spread in hot, dry conditions.Named the Holser Fire, the blaze was first reported around 2 p.m. on Holser Canyon Road off of Piru Canyon Road, near a shooting range.An evacuation warning was issued for Piru Canyon Road: north to Lake Piru, south to Highway 126, east to the LA County line and west to Piru Canyon road.At least 26 residences were being evacuated. At least one structure was believed to be under immediate threat.Thick heavy smoke was pouring into the sky and beginning to drift east toward the 5 Freeway.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.