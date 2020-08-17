Evacuation warning issued as firefighters battle 400-acre blaze near Lake Piru

Firefighters are battling a blaze, believed to have started by a vehicle fire, that has quickly spread to at least 400 acres near Lake Piru.
By ABC7.com staff
PIRU, Calif. (KABC) -- An evacuation warning has been issued as firefighters battle a brush fire that has quickly spread to at least 400 acres near Lake Piru.

It is believed the blaze was started by a vehicle fire that spread to nearby brush. It was initially listed at about a quarter of an acre, but spread in hot, dry conditions.

Named the Holser Fire, the blaze was first reported around 2 p.m. on Holser Canyon Road off of Piru Canyon Road, near a shooting range.



An evacuation warning was issued for Piru Canyon Road: north to Lake Piru, south to Highway 126, east to the LA County line and west to Piru Canyon road.

At least 26 residences were being evacuated. At least one structure was believed to be under immediate threat.

Thick heavy smoke was pouring into the sky and beginning to drift east toward the 5 Freeway.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
piruventura countybrush firewildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom says power outages 'very likely' through mid-week
Social media posts of locked mailboxes in Burbank go viral
Ex-Trump admin: President tried to withhold CA fire aid over political reasons
Woman's TikTok video of Hudson River dive triggers backlash
Everything to know about the 2020 Democratic National Convention
SoCal weather: Sizzling heat wave continues Monday
Arrests in unsolved murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
Show More
Michelle Obama to highlight Biden's character in DNC speech
Sea turtle entangled in line, circled by sharks rescued
Is there such thing as earthquake weather?
All California DMV locations to close early for next 3 days to conserve energy
Dodger Stadium vote center planned for presidential election
More TOP STORIES News