Firefighters battling brush fire threatening homes in San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in San Clemente is threatening some homes, authorities say.

The Orange County Fire Authority says there is a big response team fighting the flames, including two helicopters.

The fire, near the 200 block of Avenida La Pata, has scorched about one acre.

Officials say they are concerned with the amount of wind and high-tension power lines in the area.

There are some apartment buildings further down the road but the blaze has not reached that far.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
