Firefighters battling wind-driven brush fires in Newhall, San Dimas

By ABC7.com staff
As strong winds buffet the Southland, firefighters are battling several major brush fires in the region.

One blaze, called the Towsley Fire, was burning in the Newhall-Santa Clarita area and quickly spread to at least 50 acres driven by the wind.

It was burning near the 24700 block of The Old Road south of Pico Canyon Road and west of the 5 Freeway. Authorities were asking the public to avoid the area.

No structures were immediately threatened.

In San Dimas, firefighters were responding to a blaze, named the Kellogg Fire, that quickly grew to at least 40-50 acres.

It was burning in the area of Kellogg Drive just west of the 10 Freeway. Driven by wind, it was pushing uphill and firefighters declared it a second-alarm brush fire.

Another fire was also reported in Canyon Country, on Whites Canyon Road near Todd Longshore Park. It was also being driven by the wind and structures were threatened in the area.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details are available.
