Firefighters battling oil well fire in Santa Paula

Black smoke is seen from an oil well fire in Santa Paula on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters are attacking an oil well fire that is threatening nearby brush in the city of Santa Paula on Sunday.

The petroleum fire is located off of South Mountain Road, near Willard Road, according to Ventura County fire officials.

The oil well equipment is heavily involved and threatening nearby brush. No structures were in the area of the blaze, officials said.



South Mountain Road is closed west of Balcom Canyon Road for the firefight, California Highway Patrol officials said.
