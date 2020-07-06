Firefighters battling smoky fire in La Tuna Canyon near 210 Freeway

LA TUNA CANYON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a fire that burned through at least five acres of brush in La Tuna Canyon Monday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 3:20 p.m. burning in medium-to-heavy brush, with winds estimated at 5-10 mph.
La Tuna Canyon Road was closed to vehicle traffic but the 210 Freeway remained open, even as heavy smoke poured out above the roadway.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
