Firefighters battling smoky fire in La Tuna Canyon near 210 Freeway

LA TUNA CANYON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a fire that burned through at least five acres of brush in La Tuna Canyon Monday afternoon.The fire was reported around 3:20 p.m. burning in medium-to-heavy brush, with winds estimated at 5-10 mph.La Tuna Canyon Road was closed to vehicle traffic but the 210 Freeway remained open, even as heavy smoke poured out above the roadway.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.