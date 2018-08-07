ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KABC) --Firefighters successfully squashed a small brush fire near Morris Dam in the Angeles National Forest before it could spread early Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. near the dam off San Gabriel Canyon Road, north of Glendora. The blaze burned approximately 1/5 of an acre before it was extinguished. No injuries were reported.
It was all hands on deck as firefighters didn't take any chances with this fire. Temps were expected to reach the upper 90s in Los Angeles County Tuesday and into triple digits elsewhere in the Southland.
Amid such dry, gusty and hot conditions, fires can rage out of control easily. In the Cleveland National Forest, the Holy Fire burned thousands of acres in Orange and Riverside counties, destroyed several structures and prompted evacuations.