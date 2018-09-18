SUN VALLEY UPDATE: Fire at auto parts yard on N San Fernando Rd knocked down by @LAFD firefighters at 4:03am; cause under investigation. #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/xdlRIqQ5Mw — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) September 18, 2018

Firefighters extinguished a dramatic fire that erupted Tuesday morning at an auto parts yard in Sun Valley, officials said.The blaze began shortly before 3:30 a.m. at a business in the 8500 block of San Fernando Road.Fifty-four firefighters responded to the scene, where the flames were fueled by tires and other vehicle accessories.Los Angeles Fire Department personnel managed to prevent the intense flames from burning any structures at the scene. The fire was knocked down within 40 minutes.No injuries were reported.The cause of the incident is under investigation.