Firefighters discover man's body while battling fire inside Rancho Cucamonga home

Firefighters who were battling a fire at a Rancho Cucamonga home on Saturday evening discovered a deceased man inside the residence, prompting a law enforcement investigation, authorities said.The blaze was extinguished shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of Greenleaf Lane, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.The discovery of the unidentified body spurred an investigation by detectives from the sheriff's Homicide and Bomb/Arson details.The causes of the fire and the man's death were not immediately known.Anyone with information about the incident is case is asked to call Detective Josh Guerry of the sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division at (909)387-3589. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling (800) 78-CRIME or visiting www.wetip.com.