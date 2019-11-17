Firefighters discover man's body while battling fire inside Rancho Cucamonga home

Firefighters who were battling a fire at a Rancho Cucamonga home discovered a deceased man inside the residence, prompting a law enforcement investigation, authorities said.

Firefighters who were battling a fire at a Rancho Cucamonga home on Saturday evening discovered a deceased man inside the residence, prompting a law enforcement investigation, authorities said.

The blaze was extinguished shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of Greenleaf Lane, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The discovery of the unidentified body spurred an investigation by detectives from the sheriff's Homicide and Bomb/Arson details.

The causes of the fire and the man's death were not immediately known.

Anyone with information about the incident is case is asked to call Detective Josh Guerry of the sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division at (909)387-3589. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling (800) 78-CRIME or visiting www.wetip.com.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rancho cucamongasan bernardino countyhouse firefirefightersdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 Democratic presidential candidates participate in forum at Cal State LA
2 killed, others hurt in multi-vehicle crash on 10 Freeway in El Monte
3 arrested after Long Beach fight between Trump supporters, counter-protesters
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
69-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in Panorama City
Suspect in shooting rampage at Saugus High School has died
Saugus High shooting: Coroner IDs 2 teens killed by classmate
Show More
Family escapes from dramatic apartment fire in South Los Angeles
1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Lake Elsinore
City of Westminster gets first-ever school resource officer
Santa Clarita school shooting re-ignites conversation on possible warning signs
Riverside students claim they were robbed while walking from school
More TOP STORIES News