Firefighters increase containment on Benedict Canyon blaze

EMBED </>More Videos

The wildfire that threatened homes in Benedict Canyon is now 60 percent contained thanks to an aggressive response from four firefighting agencies. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BENEDICT CANYON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The wildfire that threatened homes in Benedict Canyon is now 60 percent contained thanks to an aggressive response from four firefighting agencies.

Evacuations for about 85 homes were lifted Tuesday night but the streets are only open to people living in the area.

The flames burned about 35 to 40 acres.

Two firefighters were treated at a hospital for exhaustion and a minor burn injury.

Firefighters say the Portola Fire was sparked by landscapers using a weed wacker to clear brush.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firefirefighterswildfireBenedict CanyonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News