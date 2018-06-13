Firefighters increase containment on Benedict Canyon blaze

BENEDICT CANYON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The wildfire that threatened homes in Benedict Canyon is now 60 percent contained thanks to an aggressive response from four firefighting agencies.
Evacuations for about 85 homes were lifted Tuesday night but the streets are only open to people living in the area.
The flames burned about 35 to 40 acres.
Two firefighters were treated at a hospital for exhaustion and a minor burn injury.
Firefighters say the Portola Fire was sparked by landscapers using a weed wacker to clear brush.