Firefighters investigating cause of 5-alarm fire in San Francisco's SOMA district

This is the roof company on 14th Street in San Francisco that was destroyed in yesterday’s fire. Firefighters this morning said 2 buildings destroyed, 2 others have so much damage they may need to be demolished, 2 others damaged. pic.twitter.com/JYNqNV2pNv — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 29, 2020

Firefighters say they see the speculation on social media about what caused this fire. They can say it did not start at the sheriff’s building and also that PG&E transformers did not start it. Everything else being said is speculation. pic.twitter.com/N9RkfOA2yv — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 29, 2020

#UPDATE: 6 buildings burned in 5-alarm fire in #SOMA - Folsom/13th street. 1 firefighter injured - expected to be ok.



📸: Natalie Cirigliano pic.twitter.com/8p7zmaws6x — StephanieABC7 (@StephanieABC7) July 28, 2020

SF Fire says they have this fire 75% contained and they have stopped it from advancing. pic.twitter.com/cjRCibBJsj — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 28, 2020

This is Winston- he had to be evacuated from the VCA Veterinarian Hospital located near this morning’s fire in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/aw4NhMjEwl — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 28, 2020

6 buildings are involved in this fire at 14th and S Van Ness. 1 firefighter is hurt but is expected to be ok. pic.twitter.com/7hvf1xrKez — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 28, 2020

Briefing just now from SF fire. They say the six buildings that burned are all oommercial. One is a roofing company, another is a sheriff’s building. No other details at this time. pic.twitter.com/b8DumLRLRY — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 28, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fire crews are on the lookout for hot spots after a fire tore through six businesses in San Francisco.The fast-moving fire erupted at 14th Street and South Van Ness Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.The fire grew from a two-alarm to five-alarms in under an hour. Firefighters battled power lines, falling transformers and a lack of fire hydrants. Three people are without a home and a firefighter was hurt, he is expected to be okay.The gray smoke covered the sky of the SOMA neighborhood as many were evacuated and had their power shut off. Public transit was rerouted around the area."I got here on the second alarm," said Deputy Chief Victor Wyrsch with the San Francisco Fire Department. "It was fully involved, the fire building, and rapidly moving to the second building. The rapid succession from the second, third, fourth to the fifth was very quick. When we got here we had huge problems with power lines on the Erie side. We had transformers falling to the ground. We had to back everybody up, we had to reposition."There is no word yet on what sparked the fire. There was a mattress fire on Monday night near one of the buildings, but firefighters said the blaze was quickly extinguished and it is unlikely it is related to the fire that broke out Tuesday morning.Firefighters say they are aware of the speculation on social media about what caused this fire. They can say it did not start at the sheriff's building and also that PG&E transformers did not start it. Everything else being said is speculation.Firefighters are expected to be at the scene for days.