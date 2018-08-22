Firefighters extinguish stubborn blaze at commercial structure in downtown Los Angeles

EMBED </>More Videos

A fire broke out at a one story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Nearly 100 firefighters on Wednesday morning spent 2 hours and 30 minutes battling a raging inferno that erupted through the roof of a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.

The stubborn blaze began about 5 a.m. at a single-store structure in the 1300 block of Margo Street, where crews initially attacked the flames from atop the structure. About thirty minutes later, firefighters abandoned the rooftop and went into a defensive mode, dousing the fire with water cannons mounted on aerial ladders.

The business was "filled with densely stored clothing," the LAFD said in a statement.

There were no reports of injuries, and the fire was prevented from spreading to adjacent buildings.

The blaze was fully extinguished about 8:30 a.m., the Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The Los Angeles Police Department urged motorists to avoid the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Olive Street, which was closed with more than a dozen fire engines at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefirefighterslos angeles fire departmentLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyDowntown LA
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Orchard Supply stores, including 20 in SoCal, to close
Hawaii residents brace themselves as hurricane strengthens
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman at center of Century City coffee throwing incident speaks out
Toddlers survive alone for days after crash claims mom's life
Stefan Karl Stefansson, Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies of cancer
Video shows tense standoff before former UCLA player takes his life
Residents recount Inglewood shootout that left boy wounded
Show More
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Danny Romero looks back at childhood memories made in Boyle Heights
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
LA to pay $1.9M to family of homeless man shot by police on Skid Row
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
More News