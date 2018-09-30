Firefighters knock down oil well fire in Santa Paula

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters attacked and knocked down an oil well fire before it spread in nearby brush in Santa Paula on Sunday.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters attacked and knocked down an oil well fire before it spread in nearby brush in Santa Paula on Sunday.

The petroleum fire was located off of South Mountain Road, near Willard Road, according to Ventura County fire officials.

The oil well equipment was heavily involved and threatened to spread to nearby brush. Oil was burning, sending toxic materials into the air, firefighters said. No structures were in the area of the blaze, officials said.



South Mountain Road was closed west of Balcom Canyon Road for the firefight, California Highway Patrol officials said. It was later reopened.

The fire was first reported around 11 a.m. Firefighters were wrapping up the blaze by 4 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
oilfirefirefightersSanta PaulaVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Riverside street takeover ends with multiple cars crashing
Brown vetoes bill on abortion drugs at UC, CSU
Gov. Brown signs tough net neutrality law
Chargers beat 49ers 29-27, move to 2-2 for the season
LA Dodgers beat Giants 15-0 to set up possible winner-take-all
After 19 years, Mike Scioscia stepping down as Angels manager
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Camarillo mother remembers son killed in Las Vegas shooting
Show More
1 dead in wrong-way crash on 14 Freeway in Acton
1 YEAR LATER: Las Vegas shooting survivors attend Jason Aldean concert
Water park closed after surfer dies from 'brain eating amoeba'
3.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Calimesa area
Woman randomly beaten in Mission Hills grocery store parking lot
More News