Firefighters knock down oil well fire in Santa Paula

#SouthInc The oil well equipment is heavily involved in fire and threatening the brush. As you can see the fire is SouthEast of Santa Paula and there are no structures in the area. @VCFD @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff pic.twitter.com/qdeUPvbhJt — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) September 30, 2018

S. MOUNTAIN ROAD, west of Balcom Canyon Road is CLOSED to assist @vcfd in fighting #SouthInc , an oil well fire requiring a lot of water, personnel and equipment. They need all of S. Mountain Road to work. Avoid the area. @fillmoresheriff @VCFD_PIO @CHP_Ventura @VCPublicWorks pic.twitter.com/w3JtxSvSJL — CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) September 30, 2018

Firefighters attacked and knocked down an oil well fire before it spread in nearby brush in Santa Paula on Sunday.The petroleum fire was located off of South Mountain Road, near Willard Road, according to Ventura County fire officials.The oil well equipment was heavily involved and threatened to spread to nearby brush. Oil was burning, sending toxic materials into the air, firefighters said. No structures were in the area of the blaze, officials said.South Mountain Road was closed west of Balcom Canyon Road for the firefight, California Highway Patrol officials said. It was later reopened.The fire was first reported around 11 a.m. Firefighters were wrapping up the blaze by 4 p.m.