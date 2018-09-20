Firefighters make quick work of intense blaze at house in Historic South Central Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Firefighters on Thursday morning made quick work of a dramatic blaze at a house in the Historic South Central neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Intense flames broke out about 10 a.m. at the two-story home in the 4100 block of Wall Street.

Fifty firefighters responded to the scene, where they confined the fire to the 2,076-square-foot home that was built in 1907, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No one was injured in the fire, which was knocked down in 26 minutes, the LAFD said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
