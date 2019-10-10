Firefighters prepare for extreme fire danger as Santa Ana winds blow through Southern California

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Local fire departments are preparing for extreme fire danger as strong Santa Ana winds are expected to blow through Southern California.
Strike teams are staged at the Los Angeles County Fire Station in Agoura Hills in case they are needed.
The National Weather Service reported there would be moderate to strong Santa Ana winds creating critical fire weather conditions.
Those conditions are expected through Friday and possibly into Saturday.
The combination of strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures can increase the possibility of a wildfire.
Some areas could have their power turned off by Southern California Edison to reduce the risk of power lines falling and sparking a blaze.
Nearly 174,000 customers are in areas that are under consideration to have their power cut.
