Firefighters respond to 'bug bombs' explosion at a North Hollywood apartment building

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A North Hollywood apartment complex is temporarily closed off to all residents after a minor explosion related to the use of multiple "bug bombs."

Los Angeles firefighters responded to the building in the 6400 block of North Denny Avenue Wednesday morning following the explosion.

Officials say the building didn't suffer any significant damage but three apartment units had blown-own windows, buckling stucco and unhinged doors.

All occupants in the building were evacuated shortly before 11 a.m. and will be allowed to return pending a city safety inspection.

No major injuries were reported, but one Los Angeles Police officer was listed in fair condition after being transported to a hospital and treated for what was likely respiratory irritation, said authorities.
