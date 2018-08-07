Firefighters respond to burning building in Santa Ana

Firefighters responded to a fire in a commercial building in Santa Ana as flames and black smoke rose into the air. (@garyx24/Twitter)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A fire engulfed a Santa Ana one-story commercial building Tuesday afternoon as firefighters worked to put it out.

The building fire, located on the 2100 Block of South Yale Street, was reported at approximately 1:53 p.m. to the Orange County Fire Authority.

At least 85 firefighters were on scene working on putting out the flames. Black smoke and flames were seen rising from the building.



By around 3 p.m., most of the active flames appeared to be extinguished, and firefighters were able to stop it from spreading to other structures.

One person in need of medical attention was treated and transported. The status of the person was not immediately known.

The Santa Ana Police Department is urging people to stay away from the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
