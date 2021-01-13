Venice structure fire prompts massive response from LAFD firefighters

VENICE, Calif. (KABC) -- A dramatic fire at a two-story building near a homeless encampment in Venice on Wednesday morning prompted a massive response from Los Angeles city firefighters.The fire erupted outdoors at the encampment about 6:30 a.m. and spread to a mixed-use commercial-residential structure in the 800 block of South Ocean Front Walk, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Firefighters on engine ladders and on the ground were seen dousing the flames as a column of smoke rose high above the 6,952 square-foot building and nearby Venice Beach. The LAFD was initially in defensive mode while trying to protect several nearby homes.There were no immediate reports of injuries.The cause of the blaze is unknown.