Venice structure fire prompts massive response from LAFD firefighters

VENICE, Calif. (KABC) -- A dramatic fire at a two-story building near a homeless encampment in Venice on Wednesday morning prompted a massive response from Los Angeles city firefighters.

The fire erupted outdoors at the encampment about 6:30 a.m. and spread to a mixed-use commercial-residential structure in the 800 block of South Ocean Front Walk, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters on engine ladders and on the ground were seen dousing the flames as a column of smoke rose high above the 6,952 square-foot building and nearby Venice Beach. The LAFD was initially in defensive mode while trying to protect several nearby homes.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
venicelos angeleslos angeles countyhomelessfirelos angeles fire departmentfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House considers 2nd impeachment of President Trump
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots a combined $1.3B
OC residents 65 and older can now receive COVID-19 vaccine
Report: More than $8B paid to criminals in CA EDD fraud
CA hospital fined $43K for deadly post-holiday outbreak
NYC to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection
Chronic homelessness in LA County expected to skyrocket in next 4 years
Show More
Indoor playground struggling to stay afloat
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Hand-held device helping COVID patients breathe easier
Celebrities join coalition to support mental health in schools
YouTube suspends Trump's channel for at least a week
More TOP STORIES News