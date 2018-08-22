Firefighters respond to massive blaze at commercial structure in downtown Los Angeles

EMBED </>More Videos

A fire broke out at a one story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Nearly 100 firefighters on Wednesday morning were battling a raging inferno that erupted through the roof of a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.

The blaze began about 5 a.m. at a single-store structure in the 1300 block of Margo Street, where crews initially attacked the flames from atop the structure. About thirty minutes later, firefighters abandoned the rooftop and went into a defensive mode, dousing the fire with water cannons mounted on aerial ladders.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and the fire was prevented from spreading to adjacent buildings.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefirefighterslos angeles fire departmentLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyDowntown LA
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hawaii residents brace themselves as hurricane strengthens
Video shows tense standoff before former UCLA player takes his life
Residents recount Inglewood shootout that left boy wounded
Woman at center of Century City coffee throwing incident speaks out
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LA to pay $1.9M to family of homeless man shot by police on Skid Row
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Show More
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
Parents fight proposed flight plans at Hollywood Burbank Airport
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
More News