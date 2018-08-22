Nearly 100 firefighters on Wednesday morning were battling a raging inferno that erupted through the roof of a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.The blaze began about 5 a.m. at a single-store structure in the 1300 block of Margo Street, where crews initially attacked the flames from atop the structure. About thirty minutes later, firefighters abandoned the rooftop and went into a defensive mode, dousing the fire with water cannons mounted on aerial ladders.There were no immediate reports of injuries, and the fire was prevented from spreading to adjacent buildings.The cause of the fire was not immediately known.