A dramatic fire erupted Thursday morning at an abandoned church in University Park, prompting a response from Los Angeles firefighters.The dramatic blaze erupted shortly before 6:30 a.m. at a two-story structure in the 700 block of Washington Boulevard, according to the LAFD.The intensity of the flames initially forced the firefighters to assume a defensive position. They later attacked the fire from the ground and atop the church's roof.No injuries were immediately reported.The cause of the fire is unknown.