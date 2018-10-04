Firefighters respond to massive blaze at abandoned church near downtown Los Angeles

A dramatic fire erupted at an abandoned church in University Park, prompting a response from Los Angeles firefighters. (LLN)

By ABC7.com staff
UNIVERSITY PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A dramatic fire erupted Thursday morning at an abandoned church in University Park, prompting a response from Los Angeles firefighters.

The dramatic blaze erupted shortly before 6:30 a.m. at a two-story structure in the 700 block of Washington Boulevard, according to the LAFD.

The intensity of the flames initially forced the firefighters to assume a defensive position. They later attacked the fire from the ground and atop the church's roof.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.
