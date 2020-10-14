Firefighters save homes from fast-moving brush fire in Newhall

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7030592" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters saved homes from a fast-moving brush fire in Newhall Wednesday afternoon amid sweltering conditions across the Southland. (Raw video)

NEWHALL, SANTA CLARITA -- Firefighters saved homes from a fast-moving brush fire in Newhall Wednesday afternoon amid sweltering conditions across the Southland.The blaze ignited around 2 p.m. near Newhall Avenue and Carl Court, where three to five homes were threatened, sheriff's officials said.Authorities issued mandatory evacuations for Kirsch Court and Matthew Place off Deputy Jake Drive.Firefighters made quick work of the fire, stopping the forward progress of the blaze at just 3 acres before any structures were damaged by flames, according to a sheriff's department tweet posted shortly after 2:30 p.m.