Firefighters save homes from fast-moving brush fire in Newhall

NEWHALL, SANTA CLARITA -- Firefighters saved homes from a fast-moving brush fire in Newhall Wednesday afternoon amid sweltering conditions across the Southland.

The blaze ignited around 2 p.m. near Newhall Avenue and Carl Court, where three to five homes were threatened, sheriff's officials said.

SoCal weather: Hotter temps, fire danger continue all week

Authorities issued mandatory evacuations for Kirsch Court and Matthew Place off Deputy Jake Drive.

Firefighters made quick work of the fire, stopping the forward progress of the blaze at just 3 acres before any structures were damaged by flames, according to a sheriff's department tweet posted shortly after 2:30 p.m.

WATCH | AIR7HD over brushfire in Newhall
Firefighters saved homes from a fast-moving brush fire in Newhall Wednesday afternoon amid sweltering conditions across the Southland. (Raw video)

